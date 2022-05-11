World Malaysian PM congratulates SEA Games 31 medalists Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has congratulated his country's medalists at the ongoing SEA Games 31 in a Facebook post, saying their achievement was a good start for the national athletes.

World SEA Games 31: Cambodia expects kickboxing medal chances Cambodian kickboxers have made a good start to their medal campaign at the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in Vietnam.

World EU adopts equivalence decisions for COVID-19 certificates issued by Vietnam The European Commission (EC) has recognised the digital COVID-19 certificates of Vietnam, Indonesia and Seychelles as equivalent to the EU COVID Certificates issued by authorities in the EU countries.