Ly Son district has been piloting a model to grow sea grapes since 2018, and now locals are harvesting 100 kilogrammes of healthy juicy sea grapes each month.

Sea grapes are grown in cement pools which cost some 5,100 USD to build. As the seaweed grows very fast and has high economic value, residents in Ly Son district can earn quite a lot.

The growing number of tourist arrivals to Ly Son island in recent times has increased demand for catering services, and menus will soon be featuring sea grapes as an island specialty./.

VNA