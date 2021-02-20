Sea of clouds on Vietnam’s ‘rooftop’
For many tourists, Fansipan mount in the northern province of Lao Cai is on their lifetime bucket list. (Photo: Vietnam+)
As accessing Fansipan mount is now easier than before thanks to a cable car system, during humid days, the mount welcomes flocks of tourists who come here for breath-taking instagrammable pictures. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Fansipan mount is dubbed as ‘Indochina’s rooftop’. It looks stunning from dusk till dawn, regardless of any weather conditions. (Photo: Vietnam+)
This year is forecast to be a bit colder so Sapa is expected to see several snowfalls. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Stunning sea of clouds on 'Vietnam’s rooftop.' (Photo: Vietnam+)
Fansipan mount’s colour varies during the day. Sometimes it has purple hue. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Sometimes, it looks rather yellow. (Photo: Vietnam+)
