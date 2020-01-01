Business Deputy PM chairs teleconference on State budget 2019 Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue chaired a teleconference in Hanoi on December 31 with localities to discuss State budget revenue and expenditures 2019.

Vietnam's forex reserves hit around 79 billion USD Vietnam's foreign exchange reserves have reached approximately 79 billion USD so far this year, with a quarter of it bought by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), according to SBV Governor Lai Minh Hung.

Petrol prices go up slightly The retail prices of petrol and oil slightly increased from 15:00 on December 31, following the latest price review by the ministries of Industry and Trade, and Finance.

Vietnam to evaluate business reform results For the first time, Vietnam plans to announce differences between business rules before and after removals or simplifications to evaluate the efficiency of reform efforts.