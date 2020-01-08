Politics State Audit Office handles over 3.1 billion USD in 2019 The State Audit Office of Vietnam handled over 72.8 trillion VND (3.1 billion USD) as of the last day of last year, heard a conference in Hanoi on January 8.

Business UNIQLO to open first store in Hanoi city Japanese global apparel retailer UNIQLO on January 7 announced the location of its first store in Hanoi, set to open in spring this year.