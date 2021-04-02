SeABank posts 2.3-fold surge in Q1 pre-tax profit
The Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank) earned pre-tax consolidated profit of 698.3 billion VND (nearly 30.4 million USD) in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of nearly 2.3-fold year-on-year.
The bank said in its Q1 business performance report that as of March 31, total assets topped 184.3 trillion VND, up 24 percent year-on-year, deposits nearly 115.2 trillion VND, up 16.8 percent, and loans over 111 trillion VND, up 14.3 percent.
SeABank was recently listed by the State Bank of Vietnam as one of the 17 most important credit institutions in the banking system in 2021. It was also given a “B1” long-term rating, equivalent to a stable outlook, by Moody’s for the third time.
Its stock, coded SSB, has been traded on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) since March 24, making it the third bank to be listed this year.
The bank expects growth of 39.6 percent in pre-tax profit this year to more than 2.4 trillion VND./.