Industrial insiders said from the end of September, export markets have bustled again, especially the Chinese market ahead of the year-end season.

Particularly, the number of orders from Chinese customers is higher than the same period last year.

A recovery in orders has also been recorded from other important markets such as Japan, the EU and the US.

Domestic firms said that the market has shown signs of warming up, especially in the fourth quarter. With this upturn trend, the country may earn 9.2-9.3 billion USD from exporting aquatic products this year, they predicted.

According to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers, in September, Vietnam’s seafood exports reached 862 million USD, equivalent to that in the same period last year, with recovery seen in the US, China and the EU markets with an increase of 4-17% year on year./.

VNA