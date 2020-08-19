Business Tax officials reduce inspections to help businesses amid COVID-19 After collecting 11.6 million USD from violations since early 2020, the General Department of Taxation (GDT) said it would reduce regular tax checks at businesses to help them focus on production to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Central bank to adjust monetary policies to weather pandemic The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) announced it could adjust monetary policies, including credit growth and incentives, in the remaining months of the year to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Rice exporters urged to promote brand through safe production The golden time for Vietnam to promote its rice brand will come once the country is able to promptly expand production of ST25 rice in line with a safe process, according to rice exporters.

Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on August 19 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,204 VND per USD on August 19, down 5 VND from the previous day.