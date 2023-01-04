Business Vietnamese rubber companies helpful in Laos A number of Vietnam's rubber growing projects in the southern Lao province of Attapeu have produced positive results since 2008, contributing to the host country's socio-economic development.

Business VCCI comments on draft regulating corporate bonds In response to lawmakers' invitation to comment, the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) has recently presented its views and suggestions to the draft amending Decree No 65 on corporate bonds.

Business TH-RUS welcomes nearly 2,400 milch cows to new farm in Kaluga TH-RUS, an affiliate of Vietnam's TH Group in Russia, marked the start of new year on January 3 with the welcome of 2,380 HF purebred high-yielding milch cows to its newly-built farm in Efimtsevo village, Ulyanovsk district, Kaluga province of Russia.

Business Inflationary pressure manageable for Vietnam in 2023: experts The inflationary pressure on Vietnam in 2023 may not be high, said experts at a conference in Hanoi on January 4.