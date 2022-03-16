Seafood exports to FTA markets enjoy sharp rise
The two new generation free trade agreements, namely the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership and the European Union–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, continued to be the momentum for the increase of Vietnam's seafood exports in the first two months of 2022.
According to the General Department of Customs, seafood exports in February saw a breakthrough increase of 62% to 635 million USD. In the first two months of 2022, Vietnam's seafood exports raked in 1.5 billion USD, up 51% over the same period last year.
Among others, exports to the US market enjoyed an 84% increase to 346 million USD. A strong growth was also seen in exports to other FTA markets, such as Germany, up 140%, Australia - 64%, and Canada - 55%.
After the two FTAs came into force, Vietnamese businesses, including those in the seafood sector, have actively taken advantage of them to seek new markets and boost their exports./.