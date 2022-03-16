According to the General Department of Customs, seafood exports in February saw a breakthrough increase of 62% to 635 million USD. In the first two months of 2022, Vietnam's seafood exports raked in 1.5 billion USD, up 51% over the same period last year.



Among others, exports to the US market enjoyed an 84% increase to 346 million USD. A strong growth was also seen in exports to other FTA markets, such as Germany, up 140%, Australia - 64%, and Canada - 55%.



After the two FTAs came into force, Vietnamese businesses, including those in the seafood sector, have actively taken advantage of them to seek new markets and boost their exports./.

VNA