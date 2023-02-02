Business Hanoi, HCM City record highest disbursement of public investment capital in January Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City - the country's economic locomotives - recorded the highest disbursement of public investment capital in January, with nearly 2.7 trillion VND (117 million USD) and more than 1.63 trillion VND, respectively, reported the General Statistics Office.

Business FDI hoped to help realty market develop sustainably in long term Vietnam’s real estate sector last year attracted an additional 1.85 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI), retaining its second place among industries drawing FDI with combined investment of 4.45 billion USD, accounting for 16.1% of the total FDI poured into the country, according to the Ministry of Construction.

Business Economic growth and market upgrade to draw capital The prospect of economic growth and market upgradation is the driving force to attract cash flow into the stock market.

Business Vietnam must step up carbon reduction to enter EU markets Vietnam must start monitoring and issuing carbon certificates to exporters and retailers in response to the EU's recently passed carbon levy, said industry insiders and policymakers.