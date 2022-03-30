Seafood output hits 566,700 tonnes in three months
Vietnam’s total seafood output has reached 566,700 tonnes in the first three months of 2022, up 0.1 percent year-on-year, according to the Directorate of Fisheries under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).
The directorate reported that the country now has 86 fishery unions in 16 out of 28 coastal provinces and cities, with nearly 17,700 members and over 6,200 fishing ships of 15m in length and above.
Regarding preservation work, there are 354 ice production facilities, 640 cold storages with a total capacity of 78,700 tonnes, and nine establishments that can classify 240 tonnes of products per day.
Localities nationwide have been urged to focus on restructuring fishing fleets and their fisheries, managing and tracing origin of products, monitoring fishing boats, and building plans on protecting and restoring aquatic resources.
They have been also requested to strictly handle violations relating to illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU)./.