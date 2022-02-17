Business Reference exchange rate down 6 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,113 VND/USD on February 17, down 6 VND from the rate on the previous day.

Business About 153,000 foreigners fly from/to Vietnam since pilot resumption of int'l flights About 153,000 foreign passengers flew from/to Vietnam from the time the country launched a pilot programme to resume international flights in January to February 14, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

Business Vietnam enjoys positive signals in foreign investment in 2021: experts Despite challenges prompted by the complex developments of COVID-19, Vietnam saw positive signals in foreign investment in 2021, according to an article published on the foreign investment consulting firm Dezan Shira & Associates’ Vietnam Briefing website.