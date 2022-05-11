SEAGF’s Executive Board and Council Meetings held in Hanoi
At the event (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Southeast Asian Games Federation (SEAGF) Executive Board and Council Meetings convened on May 11 on the sidelines of the ongoing SEA Games 31.
At the event, participants heard reports on sports and SEAGF law; health and doping prevention and control; women and sports from meetings of the SEAGF’s subcommittees held earlier on the same day.
They talked about difficulties and disadvantages of their sports when attending different SEA Games editions held in many countries.
Their discussion revolved around the selection of sports for competitions at the Games, assistance for participating delegations, and related copyright and advertising in sports, among other topics.
Speaking at the function, Vietnamese Deputy Director of National Sports Administration (NSA) Tran Duc Phan wished to receive support from Southeast Asian nations toward the success of the ongoing Games hosted by Vietnam.
The conference will continue on the morning of May 12./.