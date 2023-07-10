With eight tourists on board, the flight departed Tuan Chau Port in Ha Long city at 8.30am and arrived at Hong Van Beach on Co To Island about 35 minutes later.

Hai Au Aviation, a subsidiary of the Thien Minh Group, hosted the flight, which was the first of its kind to connect the two islands in Quang Ninh.

Passengers can enjoy a bird’s eye view of Ha Long Bay’s beauty while crew members provide an introduction to each specific location.

Using the seaplane service also saves passengers a lot of travel time.

The US-model seaplane can fly at around 300 km/h and carry up to 12 passengers. To ensure safety and province convenience, however, each trip only carries six to eight passengers.

Hai Au Aviation is offering a 20% discount to all passengers booking round-trip flights during July. A one-way ticket is around 100 USD per passenger./.

VNA