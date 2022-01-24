Seaports handle over 60 million tonnes of goods in January
Vietnam’s seaports are projected to handle more than 60 million tonnes of goods in the first month of 2022, equivalent to the same period last year, announced the Vietnam Maritime Administration (VMA).
The total volume of container cargo going through seaports is estimated to hit 2 million TEUs in the period.
Lingering negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and import acceleration in the US and Europe during the holiday season resulted in the modest volume of seaborne trade in January, according to the Vietnam Logistics Businesses Association.
The expansion of the containers shipping market, which is forecast to last until the end of this year, along with a trend in raising vessels’ capacity, will open up major opportunities for Vietnam’s seaports, notably gateway ones of Cai Mep-Thi Vai in Ba Ria-Vung Tau southern province and Lach Huyen in the northern port city of Hai Phong, said Tran Khanh Hoang, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Seaports Association./.