Business Digitalisation fuels Vietnam’s economic growth Vietnam’s fast-growing digital economy is likely to help the country become a high-income economy by 2045, according to an article recently published on eastspring.com.

Business Pangasius exports exceed expectations Pangasius (tra fish) exports topped 1.61 billion USD last year, an 8.4 percent rise from 2020, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Business Dong Thap exports first batch of mangoes to Europe in 2022 The Mekong province of Dong Thap held a ceremony on February 19 to announce the export of the first batch of mangoes to the European market in 2022.

Business Auto companies enjoy positive earnings Auto businesses enjoyed positive annual earnings thanks to flourishing profits in the fourth quarter.