Search, repatriation of Vietnamese martyrs’ remains in Laos, Cambodia intensified
At the conference of the national steering committee on search, repatriation and identification of remains of fallen soldiers (Steering Committee 515) to carry out tasks in 2020 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Carrying out search and repatriation of 1,500-2,000 sets of remains of Vietnamese soldiers who laid down their lives in Laos and Cambodia during wartime is a key task of the national steering committee on search, repatriation and identification of remains of fallen soldiers (Steering Committee 515) in 2020.
The committee also aims to identify the remains of about 600 fallen soldiers who lack of information.
Addressing at a conference in Hanoi on January 2, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, head of the committee, requested relevant ministries, departments and localities to intensify search and repatriation of soldiers’ remains at home and abroad, as well as implement the bomb and mine clearance project to serve the work.
He urged the involved parties to operate the DNA database centre to speed up the identification of remains of fallen soldiers who lack information, while expanding international cooperation in the field.
In 2019, the country searched and repatriated 1,625 sets of remains of fallen soldiers, including 591 at home, 239 in Laos, and 795 in Cambodia, according to the Steering Committee 515./.