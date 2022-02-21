Search, repatriation of volunteer Vietnamese soldiers’ remains in Cambodia resumed
The Steering Committee on Search and Repatriation of Remains of Fallen Soldiers (Steering Committee 515) of Military Zone 7, and those of Tay Ninh, Binh Phuoc and Long An provinces on February 21 re-started the operation of teams for searching and repatriating remains of Vietnamese fallen soldiers in Cambodia during wartime, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – The Steering Committee on Search and Repatriation of Remains of Fallen Soldiers (Steering Committee 515) of Military Zone 7, and those of Tay Ninh, Binh Phuoc and Long An provinces on February 21 re-started the operation of teams for searching and repatriating remains of Vietnamese fallen soldiers in Cambodia during wartime, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Accordingly, in the 2021-2022 dry season, members of the four search teams of Military Zone 7 planned to gather and repatriate remains of 640 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts in Cambodian provinces of Siem Reap, Banteay Meanchey, Oddar Meanchey, Kampong Thom, Kampong Cham, Kratie, Svayrieng, Battambang, and Pailin.
Over the last two decades, search teams of Military Zone 7 founded and repatriated over 9,900 sets of remains of Vietnamese voluntary soldiers and experts who died in Cambodia during wartime./.