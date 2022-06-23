Travel Hanoi motorbike tour, Hoi An cooking class among top travel experiences in Asia Hanoi motorbike tour and Hoi An cooking class have been selected by readers of US travel site Tripadvisor as two of the 25 best travel experiences in Asia.

Travel Thanh Hoa aims to attract more tourists from RoK The north central province of Thanh Hoa has organised various activities to promote its tourism to international markets, including the Republic of Korea (RoK), with the aim of spread its image as a four-season tourist destination.

Travel Paris conference looks to help restart Vietnam - France tourism links Thien Minh Group and Vietnam Airlines held a conference in Paris on June 21 with a view to boosting trade and tourism links between Vietnam and France after the COVID-19 pandemic was controlled.

Destinations Da Nang boosts post pandemic tourism development The COVID-19 pandemic dealt a heavy blow to the tourism sector in the central city of Da Nang. In an effort to bolster tourism recovery and development in the new context, the city has rolled out an array of policies to attract visitors at home and abroad. Da Nang has upgraded tourist destinations and is now offering new tourism products.