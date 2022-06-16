Searches for tourism in Vietnam post highest increase in first five months
Data from Google Trends indicated that searches for Vietnam tourism surged more than 75 percent in the first five months of 2022, posting the highest growth in the world
VNA
You should also see
InfographicVietnamese economy in first 5 months of 2022
An overview of the Vietnamese economy in the first 5 months of 2022.
See more
InfographicForeign arrivals to Vietnam surge in Q1
The number of foreign arrivals to Vietnam in the first quarter of this year jumped 89.1 percent year-on-year to 91,000 as the country has fully reopened and many international flights have been restored, according to General Statistics Office (GSO).
InfographicPedestrian spaces in Hanoi
For many years, pedestrian streets have been considered a unique tourism product of the capital city.
InfographicQuang Nam - The Essence of Central Vietnam
Quang Nam is famous in Vietnam travel map for its cultural and historical values, especially the UNESCO heritages such as Hoi An ancient town, My Son Sanctuary, Bai Choi performance art, and Cu Lao Cham Biosphere Reserve.
InfographicQuang Nam goes green for National Year of Tourism
With the country officially re-opening tourism both domestic and international on March 15, green tourism has been made the theme of the Visit Vietnam Year 2022, to be hosted by the central coastal province of Quang Nam.
InfographicAgoda names countries with highest number of visitors keen to visit Vietnam
Digital travel platform Agoda has revealed 10 countries with the highest numbers of tourists keen to travel to Vietnam.