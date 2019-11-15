(Photo: thainews.prd.go.th)



Bangkok (NNT/VNA) - To attract foreign investors to the Thai capital market, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has arranged for four financial technology (fintech) companies in Thailand to display their products and services at the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) 2019.

As one of the world’s biggest annual fintech gatherings, it has welcomed about 60,000 participants from 130 countries and territories.



The SEC Secretary-General, Ruenvadee Suwanmongkol, said that the SEC booth at the SFF 2019 in Singapore demonstrates the use of digital technologies in the Thai capital market and the incorporation of advanced technology and innovation in its operations.

She said these efforts have improved efficiency, reduced costs, increased transparency, provided traceability and supported small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in accessing funds from the capital market.



The Federation of Thai SMEs and the Thai Venture Capital Association (TVCA) selected four local fintech companies to participate in the SFF 2019. They include Digio Thailand Company Limited, a mobile point of sale service provider for Thai and foreign banks; SmartContract Thailand Company Limited, a blockchain lab that deals with smart contracts, asset tokenization and initial coin offering (ICO); GB Prime Corporation Company Limited, a company specializing in e-payments; and Global FinTech Company, a company that provides management solutions to SMEs.

Their booths have attracted a large number of visitors./.