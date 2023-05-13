Business Artificial reef placement proves useful in Ca Mau province After more than three years, a project on placing artificial reefs to protect and enrich fishery resources in combination with tourism development off the southernmost province of Ca Mau has recorded initial encouraging results.

Boeing inaugurates permanent office in Hanoi The aviation giant Boeing inaugurated its new permanent office in Hanoi on May 12.

PM suggests Boeing provide incentives to Vietnam's airline industry Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh called on Boeing to offer incentives to Vietnam, at his reception for Brendan Nelson, Vice President of the Boeing Company and President of Boeing International, in Hanoi on May 12.