Second Brocade Culture Festival to open in Dak Nong
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The second Brocade Culture Festival will take place in Gia Nghia city and several tourist destinations in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong from November 24-29.
During a press conference in Hanoi on November 10, the organising board said the event will attract artisans and art troupes from Laos, Cambodia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan and the Republic of Korea living and working in Ho Chi Minh City.
Delegations from 14 provinces across the country, including Ha Giang, Tuyen Quang, Cao Bang, Yen Bai, Bac Ninh, Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Ngai, Kon Tum, Dak Lak, Binh Phuoc, Tien Giang, Bac Lieu, An Giang and the host Dak Nong will also participate in the festival.
A conference on Dak Nong tourism investment and a ceremony receiving the title of UNESCO Global Geopark for the Dak Nong Geopark will be also held on this occasion.
An exhibition of brocade cultural space, a brocade fashion show, a light and balloon festival, the semi-final and final round of the Miss Tourism Vietnam 2020 and charity activities in several districts are also planned.
The organising board will took the occasion to present 1 billion VND (43,400 USD) to help residents in the central region overcome disaster consequences./.
