Culture - Sports Festival celebrating ethnic culture to take place in Thanh Hoa A festival to honour and promote the cultural identity of the Muong ethnic minority group will be held in the central province of Thanh Hoa on December 10-12.

Culture - Sports Bac Ha Winter Festival highlights Mong culture Music, horse racing and food will all be featured at the Bac Ha Winter Festival from November 20-22 as the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai attempts to attract tourists back to the district.

Culture - Sports Book on Fidel Castro and Vietnam debuts The book “Fidel Castro va Viet Nam – Nhung ky niem khong quen” (Fidel Castro and Vietnam – Unforgettable memories) was introduced to the public in Hanoi on November 7, as part of the activities to mark the 60th anniversary of the Vietnam – Cuba diplomatic relations (December 2, 1960 – 2020).