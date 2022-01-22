At the launching ceremony of the centre (Photo: VNA)

Thanh Hoa (VNA) - The second one-stop service centre to support victims of gender-based violence in Vietnam called “ Ngoi nha Anh Duong 2” was officially put into operation in the central province of Thanh Hoa on January 21.



This is an effort within the framework of cooperation between the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) and the UN Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Vietnam to reduce gender-based violence, especially violence against women and girls, under a project on mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable groups and ensuring the implementation of sustainable development goals (SDGs) in Vietnam funded by the Japanese government.



The centre provides integrated, essential and comprehensive services to people suffering from gender-based violence, including health, social, justice and protection services.



Speaking at the launching ceremony, Naomi Kitahara, UNFPA Representative in Vietnam, said that UNFPA is honoured to contribute to the Vietnamese Government’s efforts in preventing gender-based violence against women and girls.



The centre in Thanh Hoa aims to ensure that all women and girls in Vietnam, including the most vulnerable, have the right to live a life without violence and harms to dignity, she stressed.



The first centre of this model was established in the northern province of Quang Ninh under the collaboration among the MoLISA, the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), and UNFPA Vietnam.



Since its operation in April 2020, the centre in Quang Ninh has become a safe haven for more than 300 women and children who are victims of gender-based violence. The centre’s hotline receives more than 1,000 calls per month.



Two more similar centres, which will be funded by the Japanese government, are expected to be set up in Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang in the first quarter of 2022./.