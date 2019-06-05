The National Assembly continues the Q&A session on June 5, focusing on construction, transport and cultural matters (Photo: VNA)

– The National Assembly continues the question-and-answer (Q&A) session on June 5 with the ministers of construction, transport, and culture, sports and tourism answering queries about issues within their remit.On the second day of the Q&A session, Minister of Construction Pham Hong Ha and relevant officials will continue fielding legislators’ questions about the property market management; the settlement of problems in managing residential buildings, condotels and officetels; urban planning and urban construction management; and the relocation of state agencies’ headquarters from cities’ inner areas.After that, Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The will respond to questions about problems in transport infrastructure; the management of transportation activities; driver training and driving licence granting and revocation; the management and monitoring of automated toll collection on highways; and the ministry’s responsibility in ensuring traffic safety.Deputy prime ministers, the ministers of planning and investment, finance, and public security, and heads of the Government Inspectorate and the State Audit Office will also be called up to give their explanations on related matters in their areas of responsibility.Later, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien will answer questions about matters in the management of arts and exhibition activities; the prevention of superstition; the management of revenue from spiritual tourism and relic sites; and the management and development of tourism services.He will be joined by the ministers of finance, natural resources and environment, public security, and information and communications in the Q&A session.The two-and-a-half-day hearing, broadcast live on television and radio, is part of the ongoing seventh session of the 14th National Assembly.-VNA