At the award ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The second Dien Hong award ceremony, dedicated to honouring works on the National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils, took place in Hanoi on January 5, as part of activities marking the 78th anniversary of the first NA general election (January 6).



Speaking at the event, Permanent NA Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man, who is also head of the steering committee for the award, said just six months after the first edition, the organising board received 2,679 entries from 138 press agencies at both central and local levels, which have earned praise from readers.



Notably, 79 outstanding works have been meticulously selected, with 7 A , 14 B, 20 C and 38 consolation prizes to be honoured at the ceremony, he said.



He wished that press agencies and journalists would continue upholding a sense of responsibility, enthusiasm and professional dedication; actively disseminate and bring the Party's guidelines, State policies and laws into the daily life, contributing to building a more effective and efficient NA and People's Councils, deserving the trust of voters and people.



They were also urged to serve as a bridge between the Party and people and a platform for diverse voices to contribute to national construction and defence.



The contributions of 15 agencies and units to the success of the award were also honoured at the event, with certificates of merit presented./.