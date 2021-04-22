Second group of Vietnam’s level-2 field hospital No. 3 departs for South Sudan
The second and last group of staff of Vietnam’s Level-2 Field Hospital No. 3 has departed for the United Nations’ peacekeeping mission in South Sudan from Ho Chi Minh City on April 21.
Staff of Vietnam’s Level-2 Field Hospital No. 3 at Tan Son Nhat International Airport (Photo: qdnd)Hanoi (VNA) – The second and last group of staff of Vietnam’s Level-2 Field Hospital No. 3 has departed for the United Nations’ peacekeeping mission in South Sudan from Ho Chi Minh City on April 21.
A ceremony was held at HCM City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport to see off the staff before they boarded the Royal Australian Air Force’s Boeing C-17 Globemaster III to fly to the war-ravaged South Sudan.
The first batch departed for the African country from HCM City, also on the Boeing C-17 aircraft provided by Australia, last month. They completed mandatory quarantine and are in the UN base in Bentiu since April 17 to replace the Level-2 Field Hospital No. 2.
The level-2 field hospital No. 3 was established in March 2020 with 70 officers and soldiers, including 64 official and six reserve members, who were all vaccinated against COVID-19.
Before departure, they undertook several technical training courses./.