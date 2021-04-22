Politics Vietnam attends 35th Meeting of ICAPP Standing Committee A Vietnamese delegation led by Nguyen Thi Hoang Van, deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, attended the 35th meeting of the Standing Committee of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP), held online on April 21.

Politics Election preparations in Binh Phuoc inspected A delegation of the National Election Council (NEC) on April 21 visited the southern province of Binh Phuoc to examine local preparations for the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for 2021-2026.

Politics CPV's congratulatory letters handed over to Cuban Party Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Thanh Tung on April 20 handed over congratulatory letters, messages and gifts of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) to the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) following the successful organisation of the PCC’s 8th National Congress.

Politics Vietnam concerned about recent developments in Somalia Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, on April 20 shared other countries’ concern over the recent developments in Somalia, which would hinder the electoral process in the country.