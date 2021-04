– The second and last group of staff of Vietnam’s Level-2 Field Hospital No. 3 has departed for the United Nations’ peacekeeping mission in South Sudan from Ho Chi Minh City on April 21.A ceremony was held at HCM City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport to see off the staff before they boarded the Royal Australian Air Force’s Boeing C-17 Globemaster III to fly to the war-ravaged South Sudan The first batch departed for the African country from HCM City, also on the Boeing C-17 aircraft provided by Australia, last month. They completed mandatory quarantine and are in the UN base in Bentiu since April 17 to replace the Level-2 Field Hospital No. 2.The level-2 field hospital No. 3 was established in March 2020 with 70 officers and soldiers, including 64 official and six reserve members, who were all vaccinated against COVID-19 Before departure, they undertook several technical training courses./.