Society Income increases fast for workers in Vinh Phuc’s craft villages Many workers in craft villages in the northern mountainous province of Vinh Phuc have enjoy continuous rises in their income, thanks to the province’s support policy for local small industry and handicraft in rural areas.

Society Vietnam Rice Festival to take place in Vinh Long in December The fourth Vietnam Rice Festival will take place in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long on December 13-19 with a view to promoting agro-economy and rice trade in domestic and foreign markets.

Society Vietnam looks to tackle injury, accidents As many as 3,600 injuries are reported every day in Vietnam, killing about 90 people, said Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Truong Son at a national scientific conference on injury prevention in Hanoi on November 12.

Society Activities planned to mark 30th anniversary of child right convention Various activities will be held in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to mark the 30th anniversary of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.