Politics

Second Level-2 Field Hospital dispatched to South Sudan

The Ministry of National Defence on November 13 held a send-off ceremony for the second Level-2 Field Hospital which will participate in the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.
VNA

  • Deputy Minister of Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh and delegates at the event (Photo: VNA)

  • Officers and staffs of the second Level-2 Field Hospital at the sending-off ceremony (Photo: VNA)

  • Deputy Director of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operation Col. Nguyen Nhu Canh reports on operating results of the Level-2 Field Hospital at the ceremony (Photo:VNA)

  • International delegates at the ceremony (Photo:VNA)

