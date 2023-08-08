The members of the unit have undergone specialised training in professional and operational skills, military tactics, foreign languages, and pre-deployment training following the UN’s guidelines.

They have been fully equipped with knowledge about UN peacekeeping, international humanitarian laws, conflict, foreign relations, survival skills, among others.

Vietnam's Engineering Unit Rotation 2, made up of 203 officers, including 19 females, was established in November 2022 under a decision of the Ministry of Defence.

In 2022, the first military engineering unit was deployed to the UN mission in Abyei, the first time Vietnam had sent an engineering team to a UN peacekeeping mission./.

VNA