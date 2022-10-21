Second monkeypox case poses no risk of community transmission: Health official
As the second monkeypox patient was put under quarantine upon her arrival at Tan Son Nhat airport in Ho Chi Minh City, she did not come into contact with anyone in the community, hence a zero risk of community infection, a health official confirmed.
Isolation area for monkeypox patients at the Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)
At a regular press conference on October 20 by the municipal steering board for pandemic prevention, control and economic recovery, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Centre for Disease Control (HCDC) Nguyen Hong Tam also said there is not enough information to confirm that the two patients were in contact.
The second case is a 38-year-old resident of the northern province of Tuyen Quang, who visited Dubai from September 29 to October 18. Her symptoms such as fever, nausea and blisters started on October 11.
She and the first monkeypox patient in Vietnam, who has recovered, lived in the same accommodation in Dubai but in different periods of time as the latter visited the UAE city between July and September 22.
After first receiving the information about the second patient, the HCDC and Tan Son Nhat Airport medical team took her into quarantine right after her arrival at the airport for testing. She was then taken to the HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases for diagnosis and treatment. The plane she was on was also disinfected.
According to the official, the municipal options in response to the virus remain the same, with communications activities intensified to raise public awareness of giving prompt notifications to the authorities when detecting suspicious symptoms./.
