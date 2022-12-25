Second NA extraordinary session to discuss important matters
NA General Secretary Bui Van Cuong announces the NA Standing Committee’s conclusion about the organising of the second extraordinary session (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The second extraordinary session of the 15th National Assembly (NA) will open on January 5, 2023, with an agenda full of many important issues, according to a conclusion of the NA Standing Committee.
The session will examine the national master planning for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050; a draft Law on Medical Examination and Treatment (revised); and personnel work.
The NA will also consider and decide the continued implementation of some COVID-19 prevention and control policies and the extension of the validity of medicine and medical materials circulation licences, along with a number of issues related to finance and budget, and some NA deputies affairs.
The NA Standing Committee asked the verification agencies to work closely with drafting agencies to carefully review the draft bills and resolutions before submitting to the NA for discussion and approval.
The Government and NA agencies as well as relevant agencies should finish the preparations of documents for the session and deliver them to NA deputies at least seven days before the opening of the session, the NA Standing Committee requested.
As there will be no meetings with voters before and after the session, NA deputies were asked to work with the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committees at localities to gather ideas and requests of voters through flexible methods and submit them to the Ombudsman Committee and VFF Central Committee for summarising./.