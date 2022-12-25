Politics Top 10 significant events that shape Vietnam in 2022 GDP growth faster than expected, border reopening, and fuel shortages in many localities are among the top 10 events that shaped Vietnam in 2022, as selected by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Italian Communist Party Secretary appreciates Vietnam’s development achievements Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung had a working session on December 22 with Secretary of the Italian Communist Party (PCI) Mauro Alboresi, who spoke highly of socio-economic development achievements Vietnam has gained after more than 35 years of renewal under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).

Politics Vietnam well conducts pre-deployment training for peacekeepers Participating in the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping activities represents a new development in the international integration capacity of the Vietnam People’s Army.

Politics President’s State visit to Indonesia harvests comprehensive, substantive outcomes President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s State visit to Indonesia has obtained comprehensive, substantive, and concrete outcomes, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son said on December 23.