Second National Assembly: Building socialism and fighting for national reunification
The second National Assembly lasted from 1960-1964 and organised eight sessions.
VNA
Source: VNA
VNA
You should also see
InfographicVietnam's imprints in UNSC presidency month
Vietnam outstandingly performed its role as the United Nations Security Council President in April, significantly contributing to realising the foreign policy set by the 13th National Party Congress.
See more
Infographic203 candidates for 15th National Assembly nominated by central agencies
Of 868 candidates, who will run for 500 seats in the 15th National Assembly, 203 are nominated by central agencies, according to the National Election Council.
InfographicHead of the National Assembly Standing Committee’s Board for Deputy Affairs Nguyen Thi Thanh
Member of the 13th Party Central Committee Nguyen Thi Thanh was appointed Head of the National Assembly Standing Committee’s Board for Deputy Affairs at the 11th session of the 14th legislature.
InfographicVietnam News Agency tops ICT Index for 4th straight year
The Vietnam News Agency has maintained its leading position in terms of readiness for information and communications technology (ICT) development and application among ministerial-level agencies and agencies under the Government that do not provide public services, after topping the Vietnam ICT Index rankings for the 4th consecutive year.
InfographicPAPI of five centrally-run cities over five years
PAPI is a flagship governance program initiated by the UNDP in Vietnam since 2009. PAPI measures and benchmarks citizens’ experiences and perception on the performance and quality of policy implementation and services delivery of all 63 provincial governments in Vietnam to advocate for effective and responsive governance. Can Tho leads other centrally-run cities in PAPI in 2020.
InfographicVietnam chairs UNSC’s debate on enhancing confidence-building
As President of the United Nations Security Council in April 2021, Vietnam organised a high-level open debate on the role of regional organisations in promoting confidence-building and dialogue in conflict prevention and resolution on April 19 via both in-person and online forms.