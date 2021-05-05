Politics Infographic 203 candidates for 15th National Assembly nominated by central agencies Of 868 candidates, who will run for 500 seats in the 15th National Assembly, 203 are nominated by central agencies, according to the National Election Council.

Politics Infographic Vietnam News Agency tops ICT Index for 4th straight year The Vietnam News Agency has maintained its leading position in terms of readiness for information and communications technology (ICT) development and application among ministerial-level agencies and agencies under the Government that do not provide public services, after topping the Vietnam ICT Index rankings for the 4th consecutive year.

Politics Infographic PAPI of five centrally-run cities over five years PAPI is a flagship governance program initiated by the UNDP in Vietnam since 2009. PAPI measures and benchmarks citizens’ experiences and perception on the performance and quality of policy implementation and services delivery of all 63 provincial governments in Vietnam to advocate for effective and responsive governance. Can Tho leads other centrally-run cities in PAPI in 2020.