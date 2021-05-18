Second national conference on general elections held
National Assembly (NA) Chairman and Chairman of the National Election Council (NEC) Vuong Dinh Hue on May 18 chaired a national conference to implement the tasks for the upcoming general elections.
The conference, which was held virtually, connects the NEC with the Election Committees in 63 centrally-run cities and province.
Addressing the event, Hue said that this is the second national conference that the NEC has held to direct activities related to the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels in the 2021-2026 tenure.
Checking election preparations in Ninh Binh province (Photo: VNA)So far, preparations for the elections have completed, making the nation ready for the elections that will take place on May 23, he noted.
According to NA General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong, the preparations for the elections have been implemented comprehensively in line with the process stated in the Law on Election of Deputies to the National Assembly and People’s Councils.
Cuong, who is also head of the NEC Office, said that at the request of 15 provinces, the NEC has issued a document allowing many polling areas in these localities to conduct early voting.
So far, some areas of Ba Ria – Vung Tau, Khanh Hoa and Quang Nam has organised early election./.