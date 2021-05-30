ASEAN ASEAN boost trade, investment with Mexican state The ASEAN Committee in Mexico City (ACMC) together with the Mexican business council for foreign trade, investment and technology COMCE has held a four-day working trip to the Mexican state of Veracruz in a bid to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, agriculture, and seaports.

World Record COVID-19 infections in Malaysia The Malaysian Health Ministry confirmed additional 9,020 COVID-19 cases on May 29, a record since the pandemic broke out in the country.

World Laos reports one more death related COVID-19 The Health Ministry of Laos announced on May 28 that the country recorded 10 new COVID-19 infections and one more death related to the disease.