Health No new COVID-19 cases reported on February 19 morning No new COVID-19 cases were reported in the past 12 hours to 6am of February 19, while the number of recoveries is 1,605, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health 15 COVID-19 patients in Quang Ninh declared recovered A COVID-19 treatment hospital in the northern province of Quang Ninh on February 18 gave the all-clear to three patients who tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus three times.

Health Hanoi conducts testing for people coming from pandemic-hit regions All people living in Hanoi with recent travel history to COVID-19-hit regions of 12 localities must self-quarantine and test for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, announced the municipal Department of Health on February 18.