Business Quang Ninh, Dak Lak see positive signs in tourism recovery The northern province of Quang Ninh welcomed over 300,000 visitors to its tourist sites in the six-day Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday from January 31 to February 5, earning around 400 billion VND (17.6 million USD).

Business Non-life insurance enterprises expand in market Over the past year, the economic situation has changed a lot due to the pandemic, which has affected non-life insurance revenue, but many businesses still achieved high profits.

Business Bank stocks expect a promising year in 2022: experts Analysts of many foreign investment funds and local securities companies expect bank stocks will continue to record positive results in 2022.

Business Vietnam jumps 28 places in COVID-19 Recovery Index Vietnam jumped 28 places to the 90th in the January edition of Nikkei’s COVID-19 Recovery Index, thanks to a world-leading vaccination rate and signs of its tourism industry reopening.