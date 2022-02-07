Second phase of project linking Hanoi-Hai Phong, Cau Gie-Ninh Binh expressways begins
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 7 attended the ground-breaking ceremony of the second phase of a project building a road connecting Hanoi-Hai Phong and Cau Gie-Ninh Binh expressways.
At the inauguration ceremony (Photo: VNA)Ha Nam (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 7 attended the ground-breaking ceremony of the second phase of a project building a road connecting Hanoi-Hai Phong and Cau Gie-Ninh Binh expressways.
The 16.3km road, which runs from Bac Ly commune, Ly Nhan district to Liem Tuyen ward, Phu Ly city, Ha Nam province, will be constructed at a total cost of 708.82 billion VND (31.27 million USD) with Ha Nam’s Transport Department as the investor, and Xuan Truong Construction Enterprise as the constructor.
It is scheduled to be completed next year.
In his remarks, Phuc stressed the significance of the road which will help ease traffic overload in Hanoi, attract investments and promote trade, tourism and urban development in the Red River delta region.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)He required relevant sides to ensure the progress, quality and efficiency of the project.
The leader asked the transport sector to coordinate with other ministries and agencies in mobilising resources, including State capital and investments in the forms of Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) and Public-Private Partnership (PPP), to upgrade seaports and inland waterway ports, and develop urban chains./.