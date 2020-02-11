Sci-Tech Repairs to submarine cables rescheduled Repair work on some international undersea cables is unable to be completed as scheduled, and it will take more days for Vietnam’s internet connection with the world to be fully recovered.

Sci-Tech 2020 key for tech start-ups in Vietnam Like many other Asian countries, Vietnam is racing its regional counterparts to spur economic innovation with artificial intelligence (AI). Experts say voice recognition technology, AI, blockchain and big data will be major trends in 2020.

Sci-Tech Cyber security, internet connection ensured during Tet Vietnam did not suffer from any cyber attacks that caused extensive impact or serious problems during the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications.