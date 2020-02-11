Second round of Aus4Innovation Partnership Grants launched
The second and final round of the Aus4Innovation Partnership Grants, part of the Aus4Innovation programme that aims to help strengthen the Vietnamese innovation system and prepare for Vietnam’s economic and digital future, kicked off on February 11, with total financial support of 2.32 million AUD available.
The second followed a successful first round in 2019, with three innovation partnerships receiving a total of more than 1.63 million AUD, according to the Australian Embassy in Vietnam.
Under the theme “Scaling existing Australia–Vietnam Innovation Partnerships,” grants of between 100,000 AUD and 1,000,000 AUD will be awarded on a competitive basis to existing partnerships between Australian and Vietnamese institutions to support tested initiatives that are ready to scale up and have the potential to deliver ecosystem-level impact.
Grantees will have up to 12 months to implement their proposed activities.
“The second round of Aus4Innovation Partnership Grants demonstrates our continued commitment to work with the Government of Vietnam – in particularly the Ministry of Science and Technology – to further enhance the innovation ecosystem. As in the previous round, we will support innovative ideas in different sectors that have potential for wide-scale application, will deliver lasting socioeconomic impact, and can help strengthen the Vietnamese innovation ecosystem,” said Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie.
Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bui The Duy said programmes like Aus4Innovation are enhancing Vietnam’s innovation ecosystem, making it better connected so it functions more effectively.
“I look forward to more partnerships of this nature; where Australian and Vietnamese partners continue working together to address challenges and create opportunities in our growing economy,” he added.
Aus4Innovation Partnership Grants is an important part of the 11 million AUD, four year (2018-2022) flagship Aus4Innovation programme to help strengthen the Vietnamese innovation system and prepare for Vietnam’s economic and digital future./.