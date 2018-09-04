At the first phase of the Vietbuild Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

The Vietbuild Hanoi 2018: International Exhibition (Phase 2) will take place at the National Exhibition Construction Centre and Hanoi Museum from September 6 to 10.The information was revealed at a press conference in Hanoi on September 4.The exhibition will feature 1,500 booths with new products and advanced technologies in the fields of real estate, construction, and construction materials.Nearly 400 businesses, including 261 domestic companies, 75 joint venture firms, and 65 foreign enterprises from 24 countries and territories – such as France, the US, Russia, Turkey, India, Italy, the UK, Australia, Germany, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, and China – are expected to join the event.Jointly held by the Vietnam National Real Estate Association and the VNREBUILD Real Estate International Exhibition Organisation Co., the event has been divided into three phases.The first took place from March 28 to April 1 with 1,700 pavilions of nearly 500 businesses from 18 countries.The third phase is due to be held at the end of the year. –VNA