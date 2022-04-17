Many young people are excited to participate in shopping with contactless payment at the stores. (Photo: vietnamplus.vn)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) — The second Vietnam Card Day was launched in Hanoi on April 16 with the theme of “Leading the way”.

The two-day event includes main activities such as experiencing cashless payment technology at all of the booths, demonstrating the most modern and advanced bank card payment technology.

Visitors could access and experience VietQR technology at the check-in area and receive gifts and shopping activities; approach and experience digital technology such as contactless payment, QR code, NFC technology, digital banking, and eKYC technology.

The organisers will also provide information and warnings about risks in payment activities, help customers learn new criminal methods and tricks, and measures to avoid risks in payment activities.

The first Vietnam Card Day took place between November 7 and 8, 2020.

There have been more than 1.8 million accounts and 1.5 million cards opened by eKYC method in Vietnam so far. In addition, non-cash payment activities through e-channels have grown strongly in the past five years, such as: the number of transactions via mobile increased by 50-80 percent a year; via the internet increased by 35-40 percent a year; the percentage of adults with payment accounts at banks reached 66 percent./.