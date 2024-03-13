Second Vietnam int’l logistics expo to open in HCM City in August
The second Vietnam International Logistics Exhibition (VILOG) will be held in Ho Chi Minh City from August 1 to 3, said the Vietnam Logistics Business Association (VLA).
A booth at the first Vietnam International Logistics Exhibition in 2023. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The second Vietnam International Logistics Exhibition (VILOG) will be held in Ho Chi Minh City from August 1 to 3, said the Vietnam Logistics Business Association (VLA).
The exhibition, to be co-organised by the VLA and VINEXAD Company, will bring together domestic and international logistics firms, representatives from government agencies, and other stakeholders, and display the most cutting-edge technologies and trends in the sector.
It will focus on transport and forwarding, warehouse system, cold chain, packaging, and logistics IT and relevant services.
The Vietnam Medi-Pharm Expo will be held simultaneously with VILOG 2024, expected to attract the participation of more than 450 businesses from 35 countries and territories.
Organisers said VILOG 2023 lured 256 firms with 354 booths from 22 countries and territories, and more than 25,000 visitors.
Logistics is one of the fastest growing and most stable industries in Vietnam, with an average growth rate of 14–16% a year and a scale of 40-42 billion USD per year. According to Agility's assessment in 2022. Vietnam is ranked 11th in the group of 50 global emerging logistics markets./.