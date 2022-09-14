Politics ☀️ Morning digest on September 14 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Lao leaders welcome visiting defence minister of Vietnam Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang paid courtesy calls to General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and the country’s Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh in Vientiane on September 13.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia promote solidarity, mutual support President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin met a delegation of the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association (VCFA), headed by its president Nguyen Thi Thanh, in Hanoi on September 13.

Politics Vietnamese parliamentarians hope for increased exchanges with Cambodian counterparts Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Nguyen Duc Hai said the Vietnam - Cambodia Parliamentary Friendship Group will always serve as a bridge helping increase friendship exchanges between Vietnamese and Cambodian parliamentarians, thereby contributing to the two parliaments’ cooperation, from central, ministry to local levels.