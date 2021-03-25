The second working day of the NA's 11th session is broadcast live on national TV and radio(Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The plenary meeting of the 14th National Assembly on the second working day of the 11th session (March 25) was broadcast live on national TV and radio.

Several important reports were presented to the legislature during the day, including working reports of the Supreme People’s Court, the Supreme People’s Procuracy and the State Audit of Vietnam in the 2016-2021 tenure.

President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee delivered a report summing up opinions and petitions that voters and people sent to the 14th NA’s 11th session, and the head of the NA’s Ombudsman Committee Duong Thanh Binh spoke about the NA’s supervision of the handling of petitions that voters sent to the 10th session.

The NA also heard a report of the National Election Council on the preparatory work for the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels in the 2021-2026 tenure from the time the council was established to March this year.



In the afternoon, NA deputies discussed in groups working reports of the NA, the NA Standing Committee, the Ethnic Council and committees of the NA in the 14th tenure.

They also scrutinized working reports of the President, the Government, the Supreme People’s Court, the Supreme People’s Procuracy and the State Audit of Vietnam in the 2016-2021 tenure.

On March 26, the NA is scheduled to convene at the hall to discuss working reports of the NA, the NA Standing Committee, the Ethnic Council and committees of the NA in the 14th tenure.



The discussion will be broadcast live on national radio and television and the TV channel of the NA./.



