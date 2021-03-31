Second-class Labour Order presented to Australian group
Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh presents the second-class Labour Order to Australian-based Norfolk Group. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh on March 30 presented the second-class Labour Order to Australian-based Norfolk Group, one of the first foreign firms landing investment in hi-end restaurants and hotels in Ho Chi Minh City and Con Dao island in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province.
Thinh lauded Norfolk Group’s contributions to the development of the Vietnamese southern hub in the past 30 years, saying besides generating new jobs for local workers, the group has shouldered its social responsibility through granting scholarships to disadvantaged students.
Meanwhile, Australian Consul General to Ho Chi Minh City Julianne Cowley spoke highly of Norfolk’s business activities in both nations, particularly in the time when the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc globally.
Norfolk is a long-term partner of the Australian Embassy in Vietnam and Consulate General in HCM City to bolster Australia’s strategic cooperation with Vietnam, she said, emphasising as a founder and sponsor of the Australian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam, Norfolk has helped promote trade network as well as consolidate collaboration between the two nations.
The corporation has had a strong presence in the Vietnamese market since 1990, with the first project being four-star Norfolk Hotel in Ho Chi Minh City. After that it built international-standard PDD Building and five-star apartments, and most recently, Six Senses Con Dao resort in Ba Ria – Vung Tau province./.