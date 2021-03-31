Society Hai Duong province to enter ‘new normal’ on April 1 Life in the northern province of Hai Duong will return to the “new normal" state from 0:00 am on April 1 as students are going back to school and ­restaurants and cafes can open with anti-pandemic measures ensured, the provincial authorities have announced.

Society Canadian Embassy inaugurates charitable work in Khanh Hoa The Canadian Embassy in Vietnam on March 30 inaugurated a Canadian-funded road leading to a charitable house in Cam Phuoc Dong commune in the central province of Khanh Hoa’s Cam Ranh city.

Society Khanh Hoa: Three anti-State instigators jailed Three defendants in the central province of Khanh Hoa got sentences on charges of “making, storing, distributing, or disseminating information, documents, and items against the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam” under Clause 1, Article 117 of the 2015 Penal Code.

Society Flight attendant sentenced for spreading COVID-19 A court in Vietnam on March 30 handed down a two-year suspended sentence to a flight attendant for breaking COVID-19 quarantine rules and spreading the virus to others.