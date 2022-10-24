Politics Vietnam, Namibia to boost relations in multiple fields Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Quang Hieu held online talks with Namibian Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Jenelly Matundu on October 24, affirming that Vietnam always attaches importance to the friendship and cooperation with Namibia.

Politics Draft revised law on medical examination, treatment under discussion The 15th National Assembly (NA) continued its fourth session on October 24 – the fourth working day, with the draft revised law on medical examination and treatment among issues under consideration.

Politics Cambodian leader highly values Viettel's contributions President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Say Chhum on October 24 spoke highly of Vietnamese military-run telecom provider Viettel's contributions to his country, saying the development of its Metfone also reflects the development of Cambodia in the fields of telecommunications and digital transformation.

Politics Vietnamese, Cambodian youths enhance cooperation The Vietnamese and Cambodian youth federations held high-level talks and signed an agreement for cooperation in the 2022-2027 period in Hanoi on October 24.