Business Women’s Empowerment Principles Award launched UN Women in Vietnam and the Vietnam Women Entrepreneurs’ Council held an online ceremony on May 19 to launch the 2021 Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs) Award.

Business Hanoi strives to lead country in e-commerce Vietnam’s capital city of Hanoi will strive to take the lead in e-commerce nationwide, considering it an important task in economic growth this year, Acting Director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade Tran Thi Phuong Lan has said.

Business Foreign enterprises place trust, raise investment in Dong Nai The trust of investors in the local business climate and support from authorities for enterprises count among the factors that have helped southern Dong Nai province almost reach its foreign direct investment (FDI) target for the year.

Business India launches anti-dumping probe on solar panels from Vietnam The Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry has announced the initiation of an anti-dumping probe into solar cells originating from China, Thailand, and Vietnam, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).