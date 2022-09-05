Business Da Nang property market registers recovery in first half In the open period of 2022, the central city of Da Nang is recovering by focusing more on branded tourist real estate projects. Moreover, Da Nang continues to develop smart urban areas with the ambition to put the city into the map of a high-class living and resort urban area.

Business Vietnamese rice hits the shelves of E.Leclerc Viry Châtillon hypermarket A Vietnamese rice product has for the first time been put on the shelves of E.Leclerc Viry Châtillon, a hypermarket run by top French retailer E.Leclerc, as part of a programme run by the Vietnam Trade Office in France.

Business Conference promotes cooperation in four southern Lao provinces A conference to promote cooperation between six Vietnamese localities and four southern provinces of Laos has been held in Pakse, the Lao province of Champasak.