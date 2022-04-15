Business Hai Phong seeks to receive more investments from RoK An investment promotion conference with businesses of the Republic of Korea (RoK) was held in the northern port city of Hai Phong on April 15.

Vietnam to benefit most from RCEP: WB Vietnam is anticipated to enjoy the highest trade and income gains among members of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), according to a latest World Bank report.

HCM City economic forum to discuss digital impacts on competitiveness The Ho Chi Minh City Economic Forum 2022, which opened on April 15 discussed policy mechanisms, challenges and solutions in boosting digital transformation and improving business competitiveness.

Vietnam-Australia trade surges 32 percent in Q1 Bilateral trade between Vietnam and Australia is growing strongly, reaching 1.38 billion USD in the first quarter of 2022, a surge of 32.36 percent against the same period last year, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.