Business Thanh Hoa strives to be more appealing to foreign investors The central province of Thanh Hoa is speeding up the improvement of business environment and construction of infrastructure in industrial parks, especially in the Nghi Son Economic Zone, in order to draw more foreign direct investment.

Business Vietnam’s rice exports to surpass annual target Vietnam’s rice export is likely to surpass the target set for this year, according to the Vietnam Food Association.

Business Vietnam’s economy registers strong growth in Q3: WB Vietnam’s GDP grew by 13.7% year-on-year in the third quarter of this year and 8.9% over the first three quarters, according to a report released by the World Bank on October 20.

Business Budget revenue forecast 14.3% higher than plan this year Budget revenue was forecast to be 14.3% higher than the plan this year but the structure lacked stability as the increase was mainly from land-related revenue.